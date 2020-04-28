Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,223 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

Shares of SBUX opened at $77.74 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $88.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

