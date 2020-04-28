Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 99.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,027,054,000 after acquiring an additional 143,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,316,366,000 after purchasing an additional 62,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,183,742,000 after purchasing an additional 367,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,727,324,000 after purchasing an additional 772,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $2,754,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Mastercard from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.04.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $265.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.00. The company has a market capitalization of $260.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 162,590 shares of company stock valued at $52,595,956 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

