Cubic Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.7% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,050.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $22,903,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut Alphabet to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,515.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,540.86.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,275.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,187.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,318.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $15,411,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

