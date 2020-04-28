Cubic Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 2.2% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $207.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

