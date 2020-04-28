Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the March 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 311,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRY. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Cryolife by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryolife in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cryolife in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 192,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cryolife by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. First Analysis cut shares of Cryolife from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cryolife from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Cryolife in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

NYSE CRY opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $793.16 million, a PE ratio of 559.64, a P/E/G ratio of 105.25 and a beta of 1.21. Cryolife has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.95 million. Cryolife had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 4.16%. Research analysts expect that Cryolife will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Cryolife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

