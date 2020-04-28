Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Trading 5.3% Higher

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) was up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.16, approximately 440,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 688,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Criteo from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Criteo from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $266.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.30 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Criteo SA will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

