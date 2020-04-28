Cribstone Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Aegis upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,468.11.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,270.86 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,183.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1,316.89. The company has a market cap of $877.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

