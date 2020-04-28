Cribstone Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,511.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Insiders have sold 72,763 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,037 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $59.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.03. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $253.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. FIX lifted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Group started coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.