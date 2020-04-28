Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys 369 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises about 1.0% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $877,754,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 545.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,019 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in 3M by 3,725.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,450,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,934 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in 3M by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,843,000 after acquiring an additional 977,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,061,158,000 after acquiring an additional 550,844 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.93.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $153.65 on Tuesday. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $198.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.90. The firm has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.