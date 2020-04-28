Credit Suisse Group’s (CS) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CS. TheStreet upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Credit Suisse Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Credit Suisse Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $8.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.47. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 11.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.0716 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,362,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 433.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,024,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

