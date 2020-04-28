Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Given New $8.50 Price Target at Cfra

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) had its target price decreased by Cfra from $14.00 to $8.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC lowered Credit Suisse Group to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered Credit Suisse Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $14.12.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 11.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.0716 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CS. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 433.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 91.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 2.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

