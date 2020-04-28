Credit Suisse Group Lowers Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $72.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COF. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Capital One Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.39.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $59.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.93. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 23,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

