Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,470,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 18,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days. Currently, 15.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Covetrus stock opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Covetrus has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

CVET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Covetrus from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Covetrus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Covetrus during the 4th quarter worth $17,238,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Covetrus in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Covetrus in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Covetrus by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.