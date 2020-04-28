Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) shot up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.45 and last traded at $29.30, 619,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,011,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on CUZ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 540.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Company Profile (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

