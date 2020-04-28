Coty (NYSE:COTY) Shares Down 13.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) shares dropped 13.2% on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $6.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Coty traded as low as $5.39 and last traded at $5.44, approximately 15,658,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 6,663,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cfra upped their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Coty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

In other news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni purchased 15,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $173,466.23. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Coty by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,217,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,451,000 after purchasing an additional 350,463 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,877,000 after buying an additional 1,966,593 shares during the last quarter. JNE Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Coty by 18.4% during the first quarter. JNE Partners LLP now owns 5,324,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,476,000 after buying an additional 827,475 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth $42,173,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Coty by 696.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,012,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,550 shares in the last quarter. 36.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coty Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

