CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of CoStar Group worth $20,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $780.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $597.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $722.09.

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total value of $22,307,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total value of $4,223,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSGP opened at $617.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $601.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $617.34. CoStar Group Inc has a 12 month low of $482.10 and a 12 month high of $746.70.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $374.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.28 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

