Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average of $27.72. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $30.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OFC shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,537.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,561.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 262,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,392.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.