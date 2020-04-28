Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases 210,029 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 210,029 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 3.5% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $54,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 57.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in Chevron by 154.5% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 7,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Chevron by 2.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 343,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,917,000 after buying an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 127,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Bank of America increased their price target on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Independent Research cut Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $89.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.41 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

