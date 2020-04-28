Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys New Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 222,655 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,139,000. Facebook accounts for 2.4% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB stock opened at $187.50 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $53,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 266 shares in the company, valued at $54,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,415 shares of company stock worth $17,232,259 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. TheStreet downgraded Facebook from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Facebook from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.33.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

