Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 753 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.8% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 target price (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,404.82.

AMZN opened at $2,376.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,201.54 billion, a PE ratio of 103.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,025.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,900.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,461.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

