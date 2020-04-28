ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) in a research report report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 197 ($2.59) to GBX 178 ($2.34) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Shore Capital lowered ConvaTec Group to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 177 ($2.33) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConvaTec Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 194.45 ($2.56).

LON CTEC opened at GBX 201.80 ($2.65) on Friday. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of GBX 130.60 ($1.72) and a one year high of GBX 225.80 ($2.97). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 178.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 193.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.87, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 12 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 12.70 ($0.17) by GBX (0.70) (($0.01)). Research analysts expect that ConvaTec Group will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a GBX 3.09 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $1.40. ConvaTec Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

In related news, insider Brian May bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,617.73). Also, insider Dr John McAdam bought 23,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £39,639.51 ($52,143.53).

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

