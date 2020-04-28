Contrasting Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) & Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) and Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Venus Concept and Alphatec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Concept -67.65% -491.66% -67.61% Alphatec -50.25% -154.10% -31.97%

27.6% of Venus Concept shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of Alphatec shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.8% of Venus Concept shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.3% of Alphatec shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Venus Concept has a beta of 3.33, meaning that its share price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphatec has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Venus Concept and Alphatec, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Concept 0 1 1 0 2.50 Alphatec 0 0 4 0 3.00

Venus Concept currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.17%. Alphatec has a consensus target price of $9.63, suggesting a potential upside of 151.31%. Given Alphatec’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alphatec is more favorable than Venus Concept.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Venus Concept and Alphatec’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Concept $110.41 million 1.58 -$40.62 million ($4.77) -0.94 Alphatec $113.43 million 2.13 -$57.00 million ($1.09) -3.51

Venus Concept has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alphatec. Alphatec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Venus Concept, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alphatec beats Venus Concept on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc. operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category. The company also offers NeoGraft, an automated hair restoration system that facilitates the harvesting of follicles during a FUE process; and ARTAS and ARTAS iX robotic hair restoration systems, which harvest follicular units directly from the scalp and create recipient implant sites using proprietary algorithms. Venus Concept Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. The company offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and fixation products, such as Arsenal Screw System and Zodiac Spinal Fixation Systems. It also provides cervical and cervico-thoracic products, including Trestle Luxe Anterior Cervical Plate System, and Solanas Posterior Cervico/Thoracic Fixation System and Avalon Occipital Plate; and interbody Systems, such as Battalion Universal Spacer System, Novel PEEK and Titanium Spinal Spacers, and Alphatec Solus Locking ALIF Spinal Spacer. In addition, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

