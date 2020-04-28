Contrasting Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NRIFF) and TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (OTCMKTS:TLC)

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) and Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NRIFF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S and Nuvo Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S 0 0 3 0 3.00 Nuvo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 90.91%. Given TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S is more favorable than Nuvo Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S and Nuvo Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S $6.99 million 29.19 -$27.00 million ($0.82) -6.71 Nuvo Pharmaceuticals $52.41 million 0.14 $2.53 million N/A N/A

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S.

Profitability

This table compares TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S and Nuvo Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S -384.84% -142.09% -63.34% Nuvo Pharmaceuticals 4.80% -20.53% -2.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals beats TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S Company Profile

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX targeted delivery technology enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site. The company provides various product candidates that target various areas of unmet medical need in pain management, ophthalmology, and oncology. Its lead product candidate is TLC599, is an intraarticular injectable BioSeizer formulation of the API steroid dexamethasone sodium phosphate (DSP) that is in Phase II clinical trials for knee osteoarthritis pain. The company's product candidates also comprises TLC399, BioSeizer formulation of DSP intended as an intravitreal injection for the treatment of macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion; TLC590, a non-opioid anesthetic for post-surgical pain management; and TLC178, an API to treat rhabdomyosarcoma. Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Taipei City, Taiwan with offices in Hsinchu, Hong Kong, Leiden, Melbourne, Shanghai, South San Francisco, and Tokyo.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc., a commercial healthcare company, produces and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers Pennsaid, a topical pain product that is used to treat the signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis of the knee; Pennsaid 2%, a follow-on product to Pennsaid for the treatment of the pain of osteoarthritis of the knee; Heated Lidocaine/Tetracaine (HLT) Patch, a topical patch that provides local analgesia prior to painful needle procedures, such as dialysis, blood draws, and pediatric needles; and Resultz, an over-the-counter product intended to kill head lice and remove their eggs from hair. The company was formerly known as Nuvo Research Inc. and changed its name to Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2016. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

