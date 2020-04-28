Contrasting AON (NYSE:AON) and Phoenix Tree (NYSE:HUIZ)

AON (NYSE:AON) and Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:HUIZ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get AON alerts:

This table compares AON and Phoenix Tree’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AON $11.01 billion 3.64 $1.53 billion $9.17 18.86 Phoenix Tree $142.68 million 2.87 N/A N/A N/A

AON has higher revenue and earnings than Phoenix Tree.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.1% of AON shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of AON shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AON and Phoenix Tree, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AON 0 6 6 0 2.50 Phoenix Tree 0 0 0 0 N/A

AON presently has a consensus price target of $217.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.77%. Given AON’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AON is more favorable than Phoenix Tree.

Profitability

This table compares AON and Phoenix Tree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AON 13.91% 55.95% 7.58% Phoenix Tree N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AON beats Phoenix Tree on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges. The company also provides reinsurance solutions, such as treaty and facultative reinsurance, as well as investment banking services, including mergers and acquisition, capital raising, strategic advisory, restructuring, and recapitalization services; insurance-linked securities; and corporate finance advisory services, capital markets solutions, and risk management products. In addition, it develops, markets, and administers customized insurance programs and specialty market solutions for organizations, and their members or affiliates; operates the Global Risk Insight Platform, which provides data, analytics, engagement, and consulting services; and offers ReView that provides advisory, analysis, and benchmarking services to help reinsurers. Aon plc was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Phoenix Tree

Huize Holding Limited offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products. The company offers its products through Internet and mobile Internet channels. It also provides technology development and Internet information consulting services; and management, investment, and financial consulting services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.