ConocoPhillips (COP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ConocoPhillips to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average of $52.70. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.50.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

