Comparing Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) & Sanchez Energy (NASDAQ:SNEC)

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) and Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.5% of Epsilon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Sanchez Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 33.6% of Epsilon Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Sanchez Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Epsilon Energy and Sanchez Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epsilon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Sanchez Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Epsilon Energy and Sanchez Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epsilon Energy 32.59% 11.55% 9.14% Sanchez Energy 2.22% -18.15% 3.09%

Risk & Volatility

Epsilon Energy has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanchez Energy has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Epsilon Energy and Sanchez Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epsilon Energy $26.69 million 2.86 $8.70 million N/A N/A Sanchez Energy $1.06 billion 0.00 $85.21 million N/A N/A

Sanchez Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Epsilon Energy.

Summary

Epsilon Energy beats Sanchez Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Canada. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 5,750 net acres located in the southwest Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. As of December 31, 2018, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 119,116 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves and 30,502 barrels of oil and other liquids. Epsilon Energy Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Sanchez Energy

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, the company had assembled approximately 271,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale; and owned approximately 34,000 net acres in the TMS. Sanchez Energy Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

