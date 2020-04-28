Comparing Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) & Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) and Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Crispr Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerie Pharmaceuticals -285.57% -85.35% -43.24% Crispr Therapeutics 23.09% 11.74% 9.62%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Crispr Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerie Pharmaceuticals 0 2 11 0 2.85 Crispr Therapeutics 1 2 12 0 2.73

Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $37.93, indicating a potential upside of 157.32%. Crispr Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $74.42, indicating a potential upside of 35.31%. Given Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Aerie Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Crispr Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Crispr Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerie Pharmaceuticals $69.89 million 9.79 -$199.58 million ($3.40) -4.34 Crispr Therapeutics $289.59 million 11.56 $66.86 million $1.17 47.01

Crispr Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Aerie Pharmaceuticals. Aerie Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crispr Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.0% of Crispr Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Crispr Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crispr Therapeutics has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crispr Therapeutics beats Aerie Pharmaceuticals on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company's advanced-stage product candidate is Roclatan, a once-daily eye drop to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative research, development, and licensing agreement with DSM. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells. The company is also developing CTX110, a donor-derived gene-edited allogeneic CAR-T therapy targeting cluster of differentiation 19 positive malignancies. In addition, it is developing allogeneic CAR-T programs targeting B-Cell maturation antigen and CD70; CTX120, a CAR-T cell product candidate for the treatment of multiple myeloma; CTX130 for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; programs to treat Hurler Syndrome and severe combined immunodeficiency disease, as well as glycogen storage disease Ia; and programs targeting diseases, such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and cystic fibrosis. It has a collaboration agreements with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe) Limited to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use various therapeutics; and StrideBio LLC to develop adeno-associated viral capsids. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics for developing neoantigen-based therapeutic vaccines and T cell therapies; Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop T cell therapies for cancer; ViaCyte, Inc. for designing, developing, and commercializing gene-edited allogeneic stem cell therapies for the treatment of diabetes; and ProBioGen AG to develop novel in vivo delivery modalities for CRISPR/Cas9. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

