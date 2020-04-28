Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,291 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.5% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 807,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,892,000 after buying an additional 318,519 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 631,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 8.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 89,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 337,614 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

CSCO opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average is $44.67. The stock has a market cap of $180.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

