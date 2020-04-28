Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Purchases 100 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,270.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,183.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1,316.89. The company has a market capitalization of $877.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,375.00 price objective (down previously from $1,625.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,468.11.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

