Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $7.44 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,444 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 3.7% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Intel were worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,966,694,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 5,885.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,262 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 2,208.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,700 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Intel by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,285,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $795,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,754 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC stock opened at $59.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $253.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In related news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Insiders have sold a total of 72,763 shares of company stock worth $4,256,037 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

