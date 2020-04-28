Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas cut its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.5% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Home Depot by 539.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 12,631 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 3,924 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

NYSE HD opened at $217.76 on Tuesday. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36. The firm has a market cap of $235.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.