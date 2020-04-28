Coho Partners Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Coho Partners Ltd. trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,992 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $14,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,670,000 after acquiring an additional 527,860 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CL stock opened at $71.03 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,956.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $1,625,371.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,209.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 259,857 shares of company stock worth $19,379,870. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CL. SunTrust Banks raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

