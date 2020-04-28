Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 215 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Coho Partners Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,363 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $65,384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $128.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.32 and its 200 day moving average is $291.07. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00. The stock has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of -107.23 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.41.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

