Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 15,058 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Coho Partners Ltd. cut its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 605,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,058 shares during the period. Global Payments comprises about 2.2% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $87,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Global Payments by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Global Payments from $245.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Global Payments from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.86.

Global Payments stock opened at $158.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.26. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 67.30, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $109,857.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,069.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $170,917.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,907. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

