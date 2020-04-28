Coho Partners Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Coho Partners Ltd. decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 93,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 2.3% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Stryker from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.55.

NYSE SYK opened at $191.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.10 and a 200 day moving average of $198.35. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.