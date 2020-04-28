Coho Partners Ltd. Reduces Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Coho Partners Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,566,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,412 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen makes up approximately 3.6% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.76% of AmerisourceBergen worth $138,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,635,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 290,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after acquiring an additional 56,272 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 77,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 105,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 31,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

NYSE:ABC opened at $90.78 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $97.50. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,345.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,274.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $473,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,958. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

