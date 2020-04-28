Coho Partners Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Coho Partners Ltd. decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $5,301,510,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,315,953,000 after purchasing an additional 194,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,692,788,000 after purchasing an additional 228,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,541,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,283,915,000 after purchasing an additional 153,455 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,439,000 after purchasing an additional 600,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.90.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $142.22 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.88.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

