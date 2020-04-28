Coho Partners Ltd. Acquires New Position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTRG. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $33,000.

WTRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.94. Essential Utilities Inc has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $226.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.00 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

