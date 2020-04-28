Cognios Capital LLC Takes Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,769 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 57,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 18,085 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 120,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,099,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $6,729,000. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.95. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

