Cognios Capital LLC Sells 396 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cognios Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $389.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $334.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $277,846.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (up previously from $395.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.06.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

