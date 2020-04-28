Cognios Capital LLC Sells 3,664 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Cognios Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 283.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

HIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.69.

In other news, Director Trevor Fetter purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $413,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.89. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.