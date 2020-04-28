Cognios Capital LLC Sells 3,314 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cognios Capital LLC cut its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,434,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,058,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480,897 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,381,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,448,604,000 after acquiring an additional 147,742 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,519,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $757,474,000 after purchasing an additional 289,290 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,332,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $537,170,000 after purchasing an additional 991,076 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,478,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,146,000 after purchasing an additional 445,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $307,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,221,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,514 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,677. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.58.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $88.19 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

