Cognios Capital LLC Sells 18,107 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Cognios Capital LLC lessened its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,592 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,107 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cognios Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT opened at $128.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.12 and a 200 day moving average of $118.37. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $98.85 and a twelve month high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 in the last three months. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.27.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

