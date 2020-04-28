Cognios Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cognios Capital LLC decreased its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the quarter. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SYY. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus cut SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.98.

SYY opened at $54.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.91. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. SYSCO’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

