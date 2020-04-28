Cognios Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cognios Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 574.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,141 shares during the quarter. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 582.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 206,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,876,000 after buying an additional 84,439 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 56,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 9,091 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 91,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,931,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $94.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

