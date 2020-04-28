Cognios Capital LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Cognios Capital LLC lessened its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,779 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Panmure Gordon upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.09 billion, a PE ratio of -55.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average of $45.29.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

