Cognios Capital LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Cognios Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 24.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,420 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 122,884 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 178.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,222,197.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $293.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.94 and its 200 day moving average is $271.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $275.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.68.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

