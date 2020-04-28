Cognios Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cognios Capital LLC cut its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $3,906,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 112,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after acquiring an additional 23,979 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.22.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $344.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $321.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total value of $1,734,941.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,410,797.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

