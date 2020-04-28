Cognios Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,901 Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $477,049,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Humana by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,869,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,910 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,129,000 after acquiring an additional 841,298 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Humana by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,370,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,758,000 after acquiring an additional 791,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 1,216.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,201,000 after acquiring an additional 633,216 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUM. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Humana from $343.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.94.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $373.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $318.14 and a 200 day moving average of $333.68.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

