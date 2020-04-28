Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Given New $5.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $5.25 to $5.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Coeur Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Coeur Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.81.

CDE opened at $3.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $876.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.51. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 45.75% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $195.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 25,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 10,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $66,211.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 42,217 shares of company stock valued at $156,840. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $241,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 26.5% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 5,627,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,310 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 15.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 55.2% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 45,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $2,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

